A Kashmiri teenager jumps into a stream to beat the heat on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, on July 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Singapore to India, Nepal and Myanmar, Asia must ‘adapt’ to heatwaves
- Climate scientists have said July’s brutal and deadly heat is likely ‘unprecedented’ for thousands of years, and warned it’s a taste of what’s to come
- ‘Even if we stop burning fossil fuels now, temperatures will not go down … the heatwaves we are seeing, we definitely have to live with that’
