An employee inspects Keppel rooftop solar panels in Singapore. Singapore aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but its small size and location present challenges for domestic production of renewable energy. Photo: Reuters
As talks with Indonesia stall, Singapore seeks other green energy sources: ‘the clock is ticking’
- Despite signing agreements and a US$37 billion ‘Green Corridor’ in Indonesia, a history of turbulence clouds Singapore-Jakarta energy relations
- Indonesia wants to add value to its industries, experts say, as Singapore risks over-reliance on foreign suppliers for yet another critical resource
An employee inspects Keppel rooftop solar panels in Singapore. Singapore aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but its small size and location present challenges for domestic production of renewable energy. Photo: Reuters