Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree cool off with water at a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korea scrambles to protect 40,000 scouts from brutal heatwave: ‘this is real chaos’
- President Yoon Suk-yeol has tasked officials to urgently provide air-conditioned buses, and improve meals and facilities at a gathering of international scouts
- Hundreds have been treated for heat-related illnesses, while the World Scout Jamboree has also been plagued by bugs, dirty toilets and inadequate food
Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree cool off with water at a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: Yonhap via AP