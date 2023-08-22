Kansai Electric Power Co’s Ohi nuclear power plant’s No. 4 reactor in Ohi, Fukui prefecture. Photo: Reuters/Kyodo
In Japan, ‘desperate’ shrinking towns eye radioactive nuclear waste storage to make a fast buck: ‘it’s all about money’
- Tiny Kaminoseki town and idyllic Tsushima island could soon host spent fuel from nuclear plants elsewhere in Japan that are running out of the storage
- Residents oppose the plans, but observers say local mayors are getting ‘desperate for funds’ after decades of population loss to the big cities
