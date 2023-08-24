A man rides his cart past a wall mural with India’s G20 summit logo in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
G20 spent record US$1.4 trillion on fossil fuels in 2022 despite climate change pledges: report
- The amount included subsidies worth US$1 trillion, which nations provided by retailing fossil fuels such as crude oil at a discounted rate to international prices
- Support for fossil fuels last year was more than four times the average in the previous decade, the report said
