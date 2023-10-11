Bali has stepped up screenings of all tourists, particularly arrivals from India, to stave off a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus amid a jump in visitors from the South Asian nation.

Health officials in the Indonesian resort island said if a passenger was found to have travelled to countries with a history of Nipah virus cases and displays symptoms including high temperatures and an acute respiratory tract infection, they would be sent to hospital for a complete assessment.

Bali’s chief health officer I Nyoman Gede Anom said the heightened measures were rolled out following two deaths from the brain-damaging virus in the south Indian state of Kerala last month.

A street in Canggu, a tourist resort town on Bali’s west coast. Bali welcomed more than 3 million foreign travellers, including 288,873 Indians, in the first eight months of the year. Photo: Handout

The virus is transmitted to humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs or other people.