Dying fish, Fukushima discharge, skyrocketing rice prices: Asia counts its losses in world’s warmest year ever
- Climate change-induced extreme weather unsettled Asia in 2023, hitting regional rice supplies – and ecosystems supporting Thailand’s favourite fish
- The rise of EVs hit a brighter note, as did the world’s move towards a fossil fuel phase out and less plastic, if words finally translate into action
Here are some of the most impactful environment stories This Week in Asia covered in 2023.
Asia’s rice price crisis
Climate change-induced extreme weather unsettled Asia throughout the year. El Niño conditions – which disrupt weather patterns, divert rainfall and cause much of the region to experience hotter, drier conditions – clipped rice production. Forecasters expect El Niño to persist until at least early next year.
Scorching heatwaves and uneven monsoon rainfall distribution hit crops hard, driving up food inflation and forcing central banks to tighten up further on lending.
The inexorable rise of EVs
Waste water worries
The concerns hit Japanese exports of fish, but the controversy has not impeded development of nuclear energy in the region including in China as nations have sought to shift away from dirty fuels.
Plastic promises
Missing mackerel
The confluence of climate change, pollution and overfishing have begun to deprive Thailand of its favourite fish, a protein-packed mini mackerel known as pla tu.
Not only are too many of the fish being hauled out of the ocean each year for numbers to recover, rising sea temperatures and extreme weather patterns are putting the delicate marine ecosystems that pla tu subsist on under pressure.
A Cop28 cop out?
However, no timelines were announced for the phasing out oil, gas and coal, nor a financial mechanism put in place to aid developing nations in their transition.
Next year will show whether world leaders are serious about putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to the climate.