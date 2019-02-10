With small, steady steps, Samuel Sim sauntered towards the stage in downtown Singapore, just as he had in his first lion dance competition two years ago. But unlike his previous attempts, in which he fell from the high poles multiple times, Sim was not prepared to fail.

Clad in the same fur-lined pants illuminated by hundreds of gold sequins, Sim thrust himself into the air as his partner, Ang Junming, tugged tightly at his waist. With each beat of the drum and sound of the gong, the 19-year-old performers executed their well-rehearsed hoists, drawing a roar of appreciation from the home crowd.

The young lion dancers were one of seven teams that took part in an annual international lion dance competition held at Kreta Ayer Square last month, in the city state’s bustling Chinatown.

Sim and Ang are part of an increasingly rare group of people in Singapore, where a growing lack of interest for the traditional Chinese performance, especially among young people, has led to a recruitment crisis.

The number of troupes had fallen from 323 in 2016 to 265 by late last year, according to the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation.

Sim, who trains at the Nam Sieng Dragon and Lion Dance Activity Centre, picked up lion dancing after watching a competition.

But he said many of his peers were “not interested in traditional dances like these”.

Calvin Loke, who coaches Nam Sieng’s 60-member troupe, said there were only five new members last year in what was the smallest enrolment since its formation in 1990.

“We used to have about 20 to 30 new members every year in the past,” he said.

A REGIONAL PROBLEM

The lion dance has a storied history of more than 1,000 years, and is performed at auspicious occasions to usher in good fortune and wealth, and ward off evil spirits. It is a regular feature of Lunar New Year celebrations in Singapore – as well on the mainland, in Hong Kong, and regions where Chinese communities have settled – and is also performed at the launch of new businesses or at housewarming events.

Lion dance groups like the Sheng Hong Lion Dance Athletes Troupe said they tend to be busiest during the Lunar New Year, with performances lined up back to back.

Co-founder Threuno Goh said the troupe books an average of 60 performances over the two-week festive period every year. They can earn anywhere from S$688 (US$500) to S$2,888 for each show, depending on factors such as the number of performers and the difficulty of the stunts involved.

Performances range from basic acts with only four dancers to those involving high poles and flags, Goh said. But he admitted he has found it a challenge to recruit youth. “Not a lot of young people like traditional things such as lion dance.”

Singaporean troupes are not alone in their struggles to recruit young people. Declining interest is a regional phenomenon, said Philemon Loh, who is part of Chinatown Festivals, a government-backed body that organises events to promote Chinese culture in Singapore.

“It is worrying to see how youths around the world are not participating as much in the traditional dance as they were in the past,” Loh said. “As more and more younger people turn away from the dance, it is going to be a challenge passing the culture down.”

In Hong Kong, lion dance can be hard to promote because it is seen as an art form rather than a sport, said Ivan Wong, founder and coach of Team-A Sports Association. He added that Hongkongers’ focus on education was also a factor limiting its popularity.

“Education and school [are] the priority for many parents here in Hong Kong, with sports and the arts taking a back seat,” Wong said. His association, once 160 members strong, now has just 80 members.

Joseph Low, secretary general of the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation, said the gruelling training regime causes many young people to lose interest because they see it as tedious and strenuous.

Dancers train four days a week on average, and sometimes as often as six days a week if there is a competition, said 20-year-old lion dancer Jarrell Tock, whose father is the founder and coach of Yiwei Athletic Association.

“Training can be extremely tiring, but if you treat you as a hobby, you will get used to it and will make time for it,” he said.

Funding challenges also stymie attempts to grow troupes.

Lau Ming Fung, founder of an eponymous lion dance association in Hong Kong, wants the government to do more to support it.

“There is also a lack of venue and spaces for troupes to train at and troupes face a lot of restrictions,” Lau said.

Low, of the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation, said its lion dance arm has not received funding from Sport Singapore, an agency under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth tasked with developing a national sports culture. Sport Singapore did not respond to questions on funding.

In the absence of top-down support, the federation is trying to actively engage children from as young as eight through activities such as holding annual lion dance competitions for different age groups.

The initial stages of these competitions are typically held in residential areas, Low said. “By doing so, we are bringing lion dance to the heartlands for residents to watch.”

C’MON KIDS

China has managed to overcome the youth problem with a combination of government and community initiatives. Guo Qian Rong, who heads Nam Sieng’s China arm, said: “Compared to a decade ago, the lion dance scene in China is more vibrant, robust and professional now, with more troupes joining the trade.”

Exposing children to lion dance and cultivating interest from a young age is key to promoting it, said Guo, who is based in Guangdong Province, where the lion dance originated.

What the mainland has done, as part of a broader push to promote tradition to the masses, Guo said, is to incorporate lion dance as part of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools, with some kindergartens also introducing it to children through targeted activities.

In Hong Kong, some troupes have introduced new, creative elements to modernise the ancient tradition.

Tiffany Au Yeung, the founder of Ha Kwok Cheung Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, said her troupe worked with Swarovski to put together a lion made of crystal.

“We also tried to introduce different music genres such as hip-hop to the dance,” she said, adding that about half of the troupe’s 300 members were recruited in the past few years.

In Singapore, the Wenyang Sports Association has incorporated sports such as football and other team-building activities as part of its training programme, while the Yiwei Athletic Association has planned occasional overseas welfare trips, chalet stays and bowling sessions.

Other Singaporean troupes are bringing in non-Chinese dancers to preserve the tradition in the multicultural nation.

We can try as hard as we can to attract youths, but if they are not passionate about lion dance, we will not be able to tie them down forever

Kiefer Teo, Yiwei Athletic Association

The Teng Yang Lion Dance Troupe has attracted youths from the Indian community, while the Kuo Chuan Arts Cultural group has more than 40 members ranging from the ages of eight to 38, all of whom are Malay.

“I started this troupe because I wanted my friends from the Malay community to learn something new and benefit ... even though the dance is a Chinese custom,” said Jamsairi Kamaruddin, Kuo Chuan’s founder.

“During the Chinese New Year period, members of the troupe can also earn some extra cash and use the money purposefully such as paying off their school fees,” he said, adding that the troupe has more than 150 performances lined up during the two-week festive period this year.

“We follow the traditional way of lion dance, but we try to be creative by adding in a bit of freestyle.”

There is little promotion, and recruitment is mostly done through word of mouth.

The troupe gets one or two new members every month, Jamsairi said. He isn’t bothered by concerns whether groups such as Kuo Chuan are seen to be wrestling for business with its traditional Chinese counterparts amid a dying trade.

“Singapore places a strong emphasis on our multiracial society,” said Jamsairi. “The art of lion dancing is a passion to us.”

For new recruits, sustaining the passion is the challenge, said veteran Singaporean lion dance coach Hiew Yun Cheong. Few can endure the hours of training. Many drop out within their first year.

“Most of them join out of initial curiosity, which can die down very quickly,” he said.

Kiefer Teo, an assistant leader at Yiwei Athletic Association, said: “We can try as hard as we can to attract youths, but if they are not passionate about lion dance, we will not be able to tie them down forever.”

Sim, the 19-year-old performer, admits his passion for the tradition has been tested many times.

He has sustained injuries such as a sprained ankle, a bruised tailbone, and a chipped tooth during training.

But the teenager is now flying the Singapore flag high – his team came second in the lion dance competition, and he will head to Thailand later this year for another international competition.

“I hope that by winning such competitions, it will inspire younger Singaporeans to take up lion dancing,” Sim said. “And hopefully we will be able to revive this dying tradition and proudly pass it on.” ■