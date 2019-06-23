Channels

Kosher food and labelling is becoming a big deal in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Lifestyle & Culture

Going global: could halal be the next kosher?

  • Asian manufacturers are seeking kosher certification because they hope to gain access to markets in the US, Europe and Australia
  • Those promoting expansion of halal certification hope that, like kosher, it will be recognised as symbol of quality, even by consumers not buying for religious reasons
Topic |   Religion
Meaghan Tobin

Published: 1:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:15pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Malaysia has tapped into the potential of extending the definition of halal to cover transport, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health care and even banking. Photo: Shutterstock
Economics

Islam-friendly coconuts: has Malaysia’s halal drive gone too far?

  • Hoping to become a global halal hub, Malaysia has expanded the definition to cover transport, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health care and even banking
  • However, the growing demand for halal products brings its own challenges
Topic |   Religion
Malaysia has tapped into the potential of extending the definition of halal to cover transport, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health care and even banking. Photo: Shutterstock
