A retired Japanese yakuza crime boss smokes a cigarette at his residence in Tokyo on March 20, 2009. Photo: AFP
Japan’s yakuza are being arrested for poaching fish. Are they all washed up?
- A police crackdown has seen members of the underworld, usually associated with violent protection rackets and narcotics, turn to illegal fishing
- Membership is dwindling and the public sees them as an anachronism, with efforts to bust gangsters likely to step up after next year’s Olympics
