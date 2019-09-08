Matwikarta Kariyo, 102, travelled by boat to Singapore from Indonesia. Photo: Handout
From transport to housing, Singapore’s centenarians on how the Lion City has transformed in their lifetime
- For 1,300 Singaporeans, life 100 years ago included sleeping in self-made huts and drawing polluted water from a well for showers
- Life expectancy is rising in the Lion City thanks to its transformation into a global trade hub – but it also brings with it growing issues such as elder loneliness
Topic | Singapore
Matwikarta Kariyo, 102, travelled by boat to Singapore from Indonesia. Photo: Handout