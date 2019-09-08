Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Matwikarta Kariyo, 102, travelled by boat to Singapore from Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Lifestyle & Culture

From transport to housing, Singapore’s centenarians on how the Lion City has transformed in their lifetime

  • For 1,300 Singaporeans, life 100 years ago included sleeping in self-made huts and drawing polluted water from a well for showers
  • Life expectancy is rising in the Lion City thanks to its transformation into a global trade hub – but it also brings with it growing issues such as elder loneliness
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 6:45pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Matwikarta Kariyo, 102, travelled by boat to Singapore from Indonesia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.