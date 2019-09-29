The exterior of Myungsung Church in eastern Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korean founder of world’s largest Presbyterian church sparks outrage by naming son as his successor
- Kim Sam-whan’s controversial decision to hand the reins of power to his son was initially found to be in violation of the church’s constitution
- But this was reversed after a four-day Korean Presbyterian Church general assembly, of which Kim is a past president, agreed to allow the succession
Topic | South Korea
North Korean refugee Jang Myung-jin films himself in a YouTube broadcast. Photo: AP
North Korean YouTubers in South share experiences of life in homeland under Kim Jong-un’s rule
- In South Korea, a group of young refugees are feeding a growing demand for softer news related to daily life in their former home country
- The YouTubers share stories such as their escape to the South, popular North Korean swear words, and whether there are any transgender people in the country
Topic | North Korea
