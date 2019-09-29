Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The exterior of Myungsung Church in eastern Seoul. Photo: AFP
Lifestyle & Culture

South Korean founder of world’s largest Presbyterian church sparks outrage by naming son as his successor

  • Kim Sam-whan’s controversial decision to hand the reins of power to his son was initially found to be in violation of the church’s constitution
  • But this was reversed after a four-day Korean Presbyterian Church general assembly, of which Kim is a past president, agreed to allow the succession
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 10:15am, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The exterior of Myungsung Church in eastern Seoul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korean refugee Jang Myung-jin films himself in a YouTube broadcast. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korean YouTubers in South share experiences of life in homeland under Kim Jong-un’s rule

  • In South Korea, a group of young refugees are feeding a growing demand for softer news related to daily life in their former home country
  • The YouTubers share stories such as their escape to the South, popular North Korean swear words, and whether there are any transgender people in the country
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:23am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean refugee Jang Myung-jin films himself in a YouTube broadcast. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.