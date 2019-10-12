A few members of Chennai’s ethnic Chinese community pictured at the home of David Ma, extreme right. Photo: Handout
As Xi meets Modi, Chennai’s Chinese community hope to witness the ‘Wuhan spirit’
- For the past seven decades, the southern Indian city has been home to some 15 ethnic Chinese families, whose forebears fled during China’s civil war
- As the second informal Xi-Modi meeting takes place amid strained bilateral relations, the community is hopeful for an outcome that will help bridge cultural ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai to attend a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP/MEA
War games, Kashmir and a US$57 billion question: as Xi meets Modi, a look at the big issues
- The meeting is aimed at thawing the chill in relations fuelled by China’s support of Pakistan’s opposition to India axing the autonomy of Kashmir
- Amid the territorial issues, economic cooperation remains a priority, with the RCEP free-trade deal and India’s trade deficit among key concerns
