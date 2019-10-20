Channels

Diana wearing fashion designer Rizwan Beyg's dress in 1996. Photo: Handout
Lifestyle & Culture

Pakistani designer who dressed Princess Diana prides himself on preserving embroidery in fashion

  • Fashion designer Rizwan Beyg has designed clothes for some of the world’s wealthiest celebrities and royalty, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales
  • He also started a project to revive needle and threadwork in Pakistan, ‘integrating with the fabric of society’
Topic |   Pakistan
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Oct, 2019

Diana wearing fashion designer Rizwan Beyg's dress in 1996. Photo: Handout
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan. The pair have been praised for cultural sensitivity in their choice of attire. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for Pakistani outfits, when Trudeau’s turban was mocked in India?

  • It’s a fine line between cultural appreciation and appropriation
  • Kate Middleton stayed the right side of respectful with her shalwar kameez in Pakistan, but Justin Trudeau’s turban in India looked ‘out of place’
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 4:13pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visit the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan. The pair have been praised for cultural sensitivity in their choice of attire. Photo: AFP
