A still from 2016’s Shin Godzilla. Photo: Handout
Godzilla at 65: still wreaking havoc, but now a reminder of Japan’s anxious past
- As one of Japan’s biggest pop-culture exports celebrates its 65th birthday, the monster’s backstory prompts memories of the nation’s harrowing struggle with nuclear conflict
- After 20 years ago appearing to be on its last legs, the film franchise is now roaring to box office success with Hollywood remakes
Topic | Japan
A still from 2016’s Shin Godzilla. Photo: Handout