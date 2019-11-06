The food alley near Konkuk University in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: David Lee
In #MeToo era, South Korean millennials toast the demise of boozy after-work dinners
- South Korea’s hwaesik culture is undergoing a shift, as workers prioritise work-life balance and women rally against workplace sexual harassment
- Hundreds of barbecue restaurants and karaoke joints, once sustained by hwaesiks, are being spurned by younger workers, who prefer visiting hip places with colleagues
Topic | South Korea
