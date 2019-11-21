Rohingya refugees in prayer at the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s KL Summit is ‘first step’ to solving Muslim world’s problems: Mahathir
- Turkey’s Erdogan, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim, and Pakistan’s Imran Khan are among the leaders expected at the KL Summit next month
- The expulsion of Muslims from their homelands and the categorisation of Islam as the ‘religion of terrorism’ will be on the agenda
Topic | Religion
Rohingya refugees in prayer at the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters