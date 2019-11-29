Babies cry as they are held up by amateur sumo wrestlers at a temple in Tokyo in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s birth rate takes a nosedive amid rising costs of having a family
- The country expects about 880,000 births this year, a decrease of around 200,000 from just a decade ago
- Theories for why the birth rate has plummeted include one that is hard to prove – a desire for children to be born in the new Reiwa era after Emperor Naruhito’s coronation
A screengrab showing a since-deleted Twitter post from Japan's Health Ministry featuring the controversial ‘life meeting’ advert. Photo: Twitter
Japan scraps end-of-life ad campaign with comedian amid backlash
- A poster that showed comedian Kazutoyo Koyabu lying on what looked like his deathbed, with a message encouraging people to make preparations for their final days was criticised for being in poor taste
- Japan’s population is ageing, with about 3 in 10 people now over the age of 65
