Babies cry as they are held up by amateur sumo wrestlers at a temple in Tokyo in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Lifestyle & Culture

Japan’s birth rate takes a nosedive amid rising costs of having a family

  • The country expects about 880,000 births this year, a decrease of around 200,000 from just a decade ago
  • Theories for why the birth rate has plummeted include one that is hard to prove – a desire for children to be born in the new Reiwa era after Emperor Naruhito’s coronation
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:21am, 29 Nov, 2019

Babies cry as they are held up by amateur sumo wrestlers at a temple in Tokyo in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
A screengrab showing a since-deleted Twitter post from Japan's Health Ministry featuring the controversial ‘life meeting’ advert. Photo: Twitter
East Asia

Japan scraps end-of-life ad campaign with comedian amid backlash

  • A poster that showed comedian Kazutoyo Koyabu lying on what looked like his deathbed, with a message encouraging people to make preparations for their final days was criticised for being in poor taste
  • Japan’s population is ageing, with about 3 in 10 people now over the age of 65
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:21pm, 28 Nov, 2019

A screengrab showing a since-deleted Twitter post from Japan's Health Ministry featuring the controversial 'life meeting' advert. Photo: Twitter
