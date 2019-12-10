Young women dance on stage in a bar in the Angeles City red light district in the Philippines.
SEA Games: foreign tourist surge to Philippines sees rising risk of sex trafficking
- Organisers, the government and rights groups have been accused of not putting plans in place to address sexual exploitation
- Women and children from China and Vietnam are also being trafficked, with many already rescued from hotspots close to Manila
The Philippines
A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
SEA Games in Rodrigo Duterte’s Philippines likened to Fyre Festival after series of complaints
- Long waits, poor organisation and incomplete facilities at the competition have garnered complaints and a flurry of coverage
- While social media users liken the games to the failed Bahamian festival, politicians are more concerned with a bout of finger-pointing over who is responsible
