Young women dance on stage in a bar in the Angeles City red light district in the Philippines.
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

SEA Games: foreign tourist surge to Philippines sees rising risk of sex trafficking

  • Organisers, the government and rights groups have been accused of not putting plans in place to address sexual exploitation
  • Women and children from China and Vietnam are also being trafficked, with many already rescued from hotspots close to Manila
Topic |   The Philippines
Corinne Redfern

Corinne Redfern  

Updated: 9:17am, 10 Dec, 2019

A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

SEA Games in Rodrigo Duterte’s Philippines likened to Fyre Festival after series of complaints

  • Long waits, poor organisation and incomplete facilities at the competition have garnered complaints and a flurry of coverage
  • While social media users liken the games to the failed Bahamian festival, politicians are more concerned with a bout of finger-pointing over who is responsible
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 5:58am, 27 Nov, 2019

A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
