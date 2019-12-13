Garuda Indonesia planes parked up at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Jakarta. Photo: AP
Garuda Indonesia battles cabin crew abuse allegations after ‘Harleygate’ crisis
- Last week, the country’s flagship airline fired its CEO over allegations he had evaded tax by using a brand new jet to smuggle a classic motorbike
- Now it faces fresh accusations of mismanagement and employee mistreatment, including the alleged ‘pimping’ out of stewardesses
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian national airline Garuda Indonesia's then-CEO Ari Askhara speaks at an event in Jakarta in October. Photo: EPA
Indonesia to fire Garuda CEO over Harley-Davidson smuggling accusation
- Ari Askhara is accused of bringing the classic Harley Shovelhead and two Brompton folding bikes on a brand new Airbus jet from Toulouse
- Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the crime deprived the state of between US$37,900-US$107,000 in taxes
