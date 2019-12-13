Garuda Indonesia planes parked up at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Jakarta. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Garuda Indonesia battles cabin crew abuse allegations after ‘Harleygate’ crisis

  • Last week, the country’s flagship airline fired its CEO over allegations he had evaded tax by using a brand new jet to smuggle a classic motorbike
  • Now it faces fresh accusations of mismanagement and employee mistreatment, including the alleged ‘pimping’ out of stewardesses
Topic |   Indonesia
Aloysius Unditu

Aloysius Unditu  

Updated: 2:25pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Garuda Indonesia planes parked up at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Jakarta. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian national airline Garuda Indonesia's then-CEO Ari Askhara speaks at an event in Jakarta in October. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia to fire Garuda CEO over Harley-Davidson smuggling accusation

  • Ari Askhara is accused of bringing the classic Harley Shovelhead and two Brompton folding bikes on a brand new Airbus jet from Toulouse
  • Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the crime deprived the state of between US$37,900-US$107,000 in taxes
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:36pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian national airline Garuda Indonesia's then-CEO Ari Askhara speaks at an event in Jakarta in October. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.