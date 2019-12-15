A view of Mount Fuji from a luxury hotel on a hillside overlooking Lake Kawaguchi. Photo: Hoshinoya Fuji Hotel
Can luxury travel give Japan’s economy a post-Olympics shot in the arm?
- Government support for the construction of 50 new ‘world-class’ hotels has raised hopes of a new tourism boom and has travel agents salivating
- But will they be built in the right places to divert travellers from the well-worn ‘Golden Route’ and make the country a ‘playground for wealthy tourists’?
The sun sets over downtown Taipei as seen from Taipei 101. Photo: EPA
Japan tourists flock to Taiwan amid Hong Kong chaos, South Korea dispute
- The self-ruled island has already welcomed 2 million visitors from Japan this year as political issues put travellers off other regional destinations
- Travel agencies also cite Taiwan’s proximity and the weakness of its dollar against the Japanese yen as reasons for the uptick in visits
