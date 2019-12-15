V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook from South Korean boy band BTS on the red carpet during the MAMA Awards in Nagoya, Japan on December 4. Photo: Reuters
BTS’ Jin lifts lid on K-pop’s sajaegi chart manipulation scandal
- Unethical methods of boosting a song’s ranking, such as using bots, are believed to be common in South Korea’s music industry
- While no names have been directly associated with the practice, Jin’s speech at the MAMA Awards has renewed discussion about it
Topic | South Korea
A picture of Goo Hara from her memorial service. Photo: Reuters
How fans come to terms with K-pop deaths of Goo Hara, Sulli and Jonghyun
- Experts say the passing of their idols has a real psychological impact on fans, who develop a sense of belonging and community from their adulation
- Some suggest more education on how youngsters can handle loneliness and stress, while others say the suicides can raise awareness of mental health issues
Topic | South Korea
