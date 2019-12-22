Chinese Indonesian Felicia Oenica, 26, said her ability to speak Mandarin meant she got a higher starting salary than some of her peers. Photo: Randy Mulyanto
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Indonesians studying Mandarin look to Taiwan for language immersion and the lifestyle

  • Under Suharto’s rule, Chinese Indonesians were discouraged from speaking Mandarin, but are now embracing it as China invests in the country
  • Many have chosen to study in Taiwan, which offers scholarships, a good lifestyle and an opportunity to learn traditional Mandarin
Topic |   Indonesia
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto

Updated: 1:25pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Indonesian Felicia Oenica, 26, said her ability to speak Mandarin meant she got a higher starting salary than some of her peers. Photo: Randy Mulyanto
READ FULL ARTICLE
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto is a Taipei-based freelance journalist. His work has appeared in Al Jazeera, BBC, Lowy Institute's The Interpreter, and Vice.