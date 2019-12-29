Singapore’s Suntec Centre hosted the Masters of the Century seminar in October, a two-day gathering of motivational speakers. Photo: Handout
Moneymakers or fakers? The rise in Asia of get-rich-quick speakers
- Motivational gurus promising to help make you a million dollars draw bumper crowds across the region
- But their prowess is being chipped away by technology and critics label them ‘contrepreneurs’
Topic | Financial literacy
