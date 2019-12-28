Stress-induced illnesses are often attributed to overwork. Photo: Shutterstock
Why do Singapore, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur work so hard?

  • Workers in the three Asian cities spend longer in the office, take fewer holidays and have some of the worst work-life balance in the world
  • This workaholic culture sits in stark contrast to cities in Northern Europe, where vacations are long and the average working week is much shorter
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 3:20pm, 28 Dec, 2019

