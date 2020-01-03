Actor Godfrey Gao, who died in November while filming a Chinese reality show Chase Me, which is a spin-off of a popular South Korean TV series Running Man. Photo: AP


Godfrey Gao death: when China’s obsession with Korean reality TV took a deadly turn

  • When Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao died while filming Chinese reality show Chase Me, questions were raised about the intense working culture on set
  • China has copied various Korean variety shows – despite criticisms they play fast and loose with the safety of celebrities
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
David Lee
Updated: 7:18am, 3 Jan, 2020

