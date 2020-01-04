The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force’s helicopter carrier, Izumo. The force is planning to offer improved internet access on board its vessels, to attract younger recruits. Photo: Kyodo
Wi-fi warships: Japan’s plan to lure millennials to the military
- Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force will expand internet access on its warships to bunks and communal areas to attract more young recruits
- All three arms of Japan’s self-defence forces are struggling to reach recruitment targets, as a ‘spoilt’ generation shuns military life
Topic | Internet
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force’s helicopter carrier, Izumo. The force is planning to offer improved internet access on board its vessels, to attract younger recruits. Photo: Kyodo