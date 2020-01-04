The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force’s helicopter carrier, Izumo. The force is planning to offer improved internet access on board its vessels, to attract younger recruits. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Wi-fi warships: Japan’s plan to lure millennials to the military

  • Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force will expand internet access on its warships to bunks and communal areas to attract more young recruits
  • All three arms of Japan’s self-defence forces are struggling to reach recruitment targets, as a ‘spoilt’ generation shuns military life
Topic |   Internet
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:12am, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force’s helicopter carrier, Izumo. The force is planning to offer improved internet access on board its vessels, to attract younger recruits. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.