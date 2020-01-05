An 1847 portrait of James Brooke, the first Rajah of Sarawak, by Francis Grant. Photo: Getty Images
A ‘White Rajah’ returns to Malaysia’s Sarawak, but this time to serve

  • The Brookes ruled Sarawak for a century until 1946, and are credited with building it into a modern state with its own government and constitution
  • Jason Brooke, a sixth-generation descendant of James Brooke, the first Rajah, is looking to preserve the state’s heritage and his family’s identity
Emily Ding
Updated: 1:15pm, 5 Jan, 2020

