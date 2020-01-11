The first cohort of residents to stay in South Korea's Don't Worry Village. Photo: Empty Public Space
Don’t Worry Village: welcome to South Korea’s retreat for stressed millennials
- Many in South Korea feel an immense pressure to succeed in an ultra-competitive society where failure is seldom tolerated
- Don’t Worry Village aims to change that, by offering young Koreans tired of big-city living a place to figure out their next steps in life
Topic | South Korea
The first cohort of residents to stay in South Korea's Don't Worry Village. Photo: Empty Public Space