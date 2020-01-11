Singapore has a widely acknowledged world-class education system, including Special Assistance Plan schools which produce bilingual students. Photo: Roy Issa
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

How Singapore’s schools prime youth for success in Hong Kong and mainland China

  • Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools were introduced to develop bilingual students inculcated with traditional Chinese values
  • This bilingualism has given Singaporean entrepreneurs the edge when they set up businesses in China
Topic |   Singapore
Jacqueline Woo
Jacqueline Woo

Updated: 1:43pm, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore has a widely acknowledged world-class education system, including Special Assistance Plan schools which produce bilingual students. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE