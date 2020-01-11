Singapore has a widely acknowledged world-class education system, including Special Assistance Plan schools which produce bilingual students. Photo: Roy Issa
How Singapore’s schools prime youth for success in Hong Kong and mainland China
- Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools were introduced to develop bilingual students inculcated with traditional Chinese values
- This bilingualism has given Singaporean entrepreneurs the edge when they set up businesses in China
Topic | Singapore
Singapore has a widely acknowledged world-class education system, including Special Assistance Plan schools which produce bilingual students. Photo: Roy Issa