The Netflix show ‘Messiah’ has been criticised for its portrayal of Muslims. Photo: Netflix
Is Netflix haram? Indonesia’s Islamic clerics are ready for a fatwa – if you are
- A top Islamic cleric has called on Indonesians to monitor the streaming giant for ‘negative content’, promising swift action against reported transgressions
- Shows including Messiah and The First Temptation of Christ have already proven controversial in religious circles
Topic | Indonesia
