In South Korea, the number of men taking paternity leave rose to over 22,000 last year after more generous conditions were announced, with men allowed to take 10 paid leave days and up to two years off. Photo: Handout
South Korea’s paternity leave taboo: blame it on Confucius?
- Japan’s environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi is taking paternity leave, in an effort to be a role model for other new fathers
- But in South Korea, Confucian culture has resulted in a clash between societal beliefs and the needs of families
Topic | South Korea
In South Korea, the number of men taking paternity leave rose to over 22,000 last year after more generous conditions were announced, with men allowed to take 10 paid leave days and up to two years off. Photo: Handout