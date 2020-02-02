People queue to buy protective masks at a medical supplies store in Manila. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: outbreak exposes anti-Chinese sentiment in the Philippines
- Ethnic Chinese organisations in the country have called for calm amid an uptick in ‘anti-China racist stereotypes and xenophobic attacks’
- Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte has come in for criticism thanks to his earlier refusal to impose a total ban on Chinese visitors
Topic | The Philippines
People queue to buy protective masks at a medical supplies store in Manila. Photo: AFP