EXO's Chen has broken countless hearts with his announcement that he plans to marry his girlfriend. Photo: Instagram
When K-pop stars find love: why Chen of EXO’s wedding plans have caused such a stir in Seoul

  • Chen of the boy band EXO is not the first K-pop star to find that finding romance is a career-threatening move
  • K-pop fan clubs are more powerful than in other genres and the internet is making them more powerful still. Puncturing their fantasies has a price
David Lee
Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Feb, 2020

