A scene from the film Parasite showing two of the characters inside a “banjiha” trying to access the internet. Photo: YouTube
What it’s really like to live in South Korea’s Parasite-style semi-basement homes
- Semi-basement apartments, known as ‘banjiha’in Korean, have been thrust into the spotlight this year by the Oscars success of Bong Joon-ho’s film
- Cramped and dingy, they are nonetheless relatively cheap – but falling demand means they could also soon become a thing of the past
Topic | South Korea
