American businessman Jim Thompson pictured with some of Baan Krua’s silk weavers in 1955. Photo: Getty Images
Bangkok’s Cham community strive to keep matriarchal heritage alive through silk weaving

  • Passed on down the generations dating back to their time in Cambodia, the silk-weaving heritage of the Chams is a crucial link to their past
  • One renowned silk brand in the Baan Krua community is still going strong today, decades after being a main supplier for Jim Thompson’s company
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 4:00pm, 8 Mar, 2020

Thailand