Ching Ming – or Tomb-Sweeping Day, also known as “Cheng Beng” in Malaysia – is a traditional ceremony that centres on reverence for ancestors. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Malaysia marks Ching Ming, minus the tomb sweeping
- Ethnic Chinese families across the nation are seeking alternative ways to show their reverence for ancestors amid a nationwide movement restriction order
- While there are live-streamed proceedings on offer and Malaysians are urged to pray from home, some say filial piety should be a year-round affair
