South Korean suspect Cho Ju-bin is accused of blackmailing dozens of victims, including children, into performing sex acts and selling the videos in chat rooms. Photo: AFP
In South Korea, ‘devil’ sex-ring leader’s identity reveal unleashes public fury
- It was the first time in Korean history that the police have unmasked a sex offender, and came after an online petition demanding to know his identity
- The ringleader is accused of running a chat room that showed underage victims performing degrading sexual acts
Topic | South Korea
