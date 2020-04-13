Greenpeace staff help distribute food wrapped in banana leaves and drinks in reusable bottles at a mosque during Iftar. Photo: Greenpeace
Rooted in faith: Islam’s role in Indonesia’s environmental fight
- Awareness of issues such as plastic pollution and sustainability has grown in Indonesia, thanks to local initiatives and Muslim clerics
- The concept of people as khalifah, or caretakers, of the earth has helped spread the message about protecting the environment
Topic | Indonesia
