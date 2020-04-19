Creative communities on both sides of the Johor-Singapore Causeway have been left reeling by coronavirus lockdowns. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore, Malaysia arts workers left reeling from cancelled shows, lost income

  • Creative industries have been left reeling in the wake of Covid-19 – especially those that rely on audience interaction and live performances
  • Screenwriter Ken Kwek interviewed more than 20 arts workers including Ivan Heng, Adrian Pang, Huzir Sulaiman and Jo Kukathas
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Ken Kwek
Updated: 1:35pm, 19 Apr, 2020

