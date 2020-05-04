Not your average library: the Kolong Community Reading Park. Photo: AFP
No silence please: is this open-air park in Indonesia the world’s most quirky library?
- Sandwiched between two roads and underneath a flyover, the Kolong Community Reading Park is not your average library
- Aimed at children, it is one of many projects aimed at boosting literacy in a land where stories are traditionally passed on orally rather than written down
Topic | Indonesia
Not your average library: the Kolong Community Reading Park. Photo: AFP