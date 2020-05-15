A man walks past a mural in Chinatown in Singapore. The city state is promoting its own distinctive cultural identity even as it capitalises on its shared cultural heritage to further ties with China. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

In Singapore, a search for a Chinese identity with a little less China

  • A new exhibition emphasises the distinctive identity of Singapore’s ethnic Chinese community
  • Some observers see in it a foreign policy message aimed at Beijing
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:36pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a mural in Chinatown in Singapore. The city state is promoting its own distinctive cultural identity even as it capitalises on its shared cultural heritage to further ties with China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE