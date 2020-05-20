Lipstick sales in Japan have fallen as more people stayed at home, avoiding going to work or socialising, and wearing face masks became mandatory. Photo: Handout
‘No point in lipstick’: Japan’s cosmetics sales drop as face masks become obligatory
- Make-up sales fell during Japan’s state of emergency, with lipstick dropping about 30 per cent and testers being removed from stores
- Cosmetics companies expect sales to rebound when the crisis is over – although the trend for bright colours may change
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Lipstick sales in Japan have fallen as more people stayed at home, avoiding going to work or socialising, and wearing face masks became mandatory. Photo: Handout