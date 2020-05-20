Lipstick sales in Japan have fallen as more people stayed at home, avoiding going to work or socialising, and wearing face masks became mandatory. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

‘No point in lipstick’: Japan’s cosmetics sales drop as face masks become obligatory

  • Make-up sales fell during Japan’s state of emergency, with lipstick dropping about 30 per cent and testers being removed from stores
  • Cosmetics companies expect sales to rebound when the crisis is over – although the trend for bright colours may change
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:52am, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lipstick sales in Japan have fallen as more people stayed at home, avoiding going to work or socialising, and wearing face masks became mandatory. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE