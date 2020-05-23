Thai health officials take the temperatures of foreign tourists to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in February, before flights were grounded. Photo: EPA
Life after coronavirus: future of Thai tourism industry is in Chinese hands, and phones
- Southeast Asia’s tourism giant is looking to China to refloat its battered travel industry
- Partnerships with digital firms and social media influencers are among the strategies to win back Chinese visitors
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Thai health officials take the temperatures of foreign tourists to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in February, before flights were grounded. Photo: EPA