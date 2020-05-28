Volunteers at Free Food For All in Singapore prepare meals for low-income households. Photo: Facebook / Free Food For All
Singaporeans open their hearts and wallets to donate to the needy during coronavirus outbreak
- Singapore’s philanthropy scene has had an unexpected boost, with online fundraising platform Giving.sg hitting a record high of US$9.5 million in April
- This was partly driven by a government support payout scheme and viral #GiveYour600 campaign urging those not needing the cash to donate it
