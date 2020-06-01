Jeryl Tan taking photos of food. Photo courtesy of Jeryl Tan
Singaporean food photographer helps restaurants survive coronavirus lockdown by snapping fish soup and curry puffs
- ‘If five simple, styled photos could help the business break even or survive the month and put food on the table, it’s worth helping,’ Jeryl Tan says
- The 28-year-old photographer says some owners now spend almost 10 hours a day taking online orders, indicating his efforts have paid off
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
