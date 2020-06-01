Jeryl Tan taking photos of food. Photo courtesy of Jeryl Tan
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Singaporean food photographer helps restaurants survive coronavirus lockdown by snapping fish soup and curry puffs

  • ‘If five simple, styled photos could help the business break even or survive the month and put food on the table, it’s worth helping,’ Jeryl Tan says
  • The 28-year-old photographer says some owners now spend almost 10 hours a day taking online orders, indicating his efforts have paid off
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim

Updated: 3:30pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jeryl Tan taking photos of food. Photo courtesy of Jeryl Tan
READ FULL ARTICLE