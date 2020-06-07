Han So-hee's old tattoos have caused a stir in South Korea. Photo: Internet
World of the Married’s Han So-hee finds South Korea’s tattoo taboo just won’t rub off
- Inked skin remains a decisive issue in South Korea, where tattoos occupy a legal grey area and body art is forbidden from appearing on air
- Attitudes have been changing, but a recent scandal involving an actress on a hit TV show left little doubt of how the general public feels
Topic | South Korea
