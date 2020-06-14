People ride their bicycles along a newly-installed bike lane in Manila. The coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of public transport during lockdown has renewed interest in cycling as a viable and sustainable transport option. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine coronavirus lockdown boosts calls for a bike-friendly Manila

  • The focus on cycling gained ground when public transport stopped during the coronavirus lockdown, leaving many health care workers stranded
  • Transport advocates are now pushing for the installation of proper bicycle lanes and infrastructure in Metro Manila and beyond
Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 1:08pm, 14 Jun, 2020

