The Dotonbori neighbourhood in Osaka is usually packed with tourists and shoppers. The number of infections in the region has gradually declined and businesses have been slowly reopening but the streets remain quiet. Photo: EPA
In pictures: coronavirus has left Asia’s tourism hotspots deserted
- From Japan’s cherry blossoms to the Sydney Opera House, from Bali’s beaches to the backstreets of Bangkok – the tourists have vanished
- Some countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam, are promoting domestic travel. Others are planning ‘travel bubbles’ once restrictions ease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
