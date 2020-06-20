A billboard depicting Limkokwing University founder as the 'King of Africa' which went viral and was later removed. It led to claims of racism at the institution, as well as debate on widespread discrimination in Malaysia. Photo: Twitter
‘King of Africa’ billboard sparks racism claims at university started by Chinese-Malaysian
- Former staff and students at Malaysia’s Limkokwing University have spoken out about alleged discrimination amid global Black Lives Matter protests
- The incident has fuelled discussions of discrimination against ethnic minorities and those of African descent
Topic | Malaysia
